Reno, NV

1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Reno (Reno, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
On Tuesday night, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Reno.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little after 9:00 p.m. on Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle crashed into a Ford pickup for undetermined reasons.

Officers confirmed that the accident involved a stolen vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Ford driver incurred minimal injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

March 31, 2022

