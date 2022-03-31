1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday night, one person was hurt following a traffic collision in Reno.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little after 9:00 p.m. on Moana Lane and Kietzke Lane in Reno. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle crashed into a Ford pickup for undetermined reasons.

Officers confirmed that the accident involved a stolen vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle. The Ford driver incurred minimal injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

