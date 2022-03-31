Man hurt after being hit by a car in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Tuesday, a man received injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Las Vegas.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. The incident began when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the man came out of his car and ran away. At that point of time, the person running was struck by a vehicle.

Emergency crews transported the man to UMC with minimal injuries. The identity of the victim has not been revealed at this time. No additional information has been provided by the authorities.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

