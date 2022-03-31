New details on stabbing of off-duty 'outside agency' officer in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on March 2 has also been identified as the gunman who killed a father of seven at a west Houston fast food restaurant, according to the Houston Police Department. Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Executive Chief Matt...
Move over Phoenix Jones, there's a new MMA crime fighter in town. UFC welterweight Kevin Holland was one of three customers who rushed and took down a shooter inside the packed Ra Sushi restaurant in Highland Village on Monday night, according to Houston police, preventing what could have been a terrible tragedy.
A 21-year-old man accused of fatally striking a prominent Galveston doctor as she rode her bicycle last week has been arrested in Seguin. Logan Llewellyn, of Conroe, was taken into custody by Seguin officers early Sunday morning, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. Records with the Guadalupe...
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene.
According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County
Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A Brazoria County grand jury has decided to indict three teens accused of brutally beating a Brazoswood High School football player last year. Cole Hagan suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone during that alleged attack in early December. It has been almost four...
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom. According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month. On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with...
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk.
A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred.
Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved.
According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited.
After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers.
When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised. Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar […]
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
HOUSTON — Several young people were still at the scene after multiple agencies responded to a shooting at a business complex in the 2900 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway East. "They found a total of four individuals who’d been shot," Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said....
A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced. Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release. Police say Wiessing’s motive...
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
