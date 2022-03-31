ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Autonomous Mini-Vans Are Now Being Tested On North Texas Roadways

By Sean Alan
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though we don’t have flying cars just yet, automotive technology is advancing pretty quickly. In fact, you may see some driverless cars on the roadways soon. That’s because one company will be testing self-driving mini-vans on the Texas roadways soon. Earlier this week Aurora, which is...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Self-driving vans from Toyota and Aurora partnership start testing in Texas

A year out from announcing plans to partner on the development of self-driving cars, Toyota and Aurora Innovation have rolled out their first fleet of prototypes. The prototypes are based on Toyota's Sienna minivan and have been deployed in Texas, where they are testing on both highways and suburban streets.
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Drones Are Delivering Dinner To One North Texas City

Since the start of the pandemic more and more restaurants, have started delivering. Sure, some restaurants such as pizzerias have been delivering for ages, but now even fine dining restaurants are bringing meals to your front door. Now with smartphone apps such as Postmates and Favor, you can get just about anything you want dropped off in your driveway.
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Toyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor (7203.T) and Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O), a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota's Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora's self-driving...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs Due to Issue With Airbags, Brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
CARS
Toyota
Cars
hypebeast.com

This '60s Porsche-Branded Bus Is the Coolest Way to Transport Your Race Car

Back in the good old days of motor racing, car brands would transport their creations in buses like this — a 1963 Gillig Model 590 Enclosed Hauler. Now, a refurbished and modified example has been listed on Bring a Trailer, offering the deep-pocketed car enthusiast a chance of owning a piece of automotive history.
BUYING CARS
98.1 KHAK

Two Recalls Announced, Including Headlights of Over 700,000 SUV’s

Vehicles are recalled for all different types of reasons that pertain to the safety of drivers and passengers, but I've never heard of this one before. Having said that, I completely understand it. The newest recall pertains to the brightness of headlights... in this case, headlights that are too bright.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT announces 2021 as second deadliest year on Texas roadways

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently announced that 2021 was the second deadliest year on the roadways since the department began tracking fatalities in 1940. According to a news release, TxDOT reported that 4,480 individuals died on Texas roads in 2021. This compares to the 4,701 individuals who […]
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

