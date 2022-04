Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum [Public Domain][/caption]. At one point you could've had a Wichita Falls Truck, that's right, one built right here in our city. Here's a little piece of Wichita Falls history you might not know about, the Wichita Falls Motor Company. It was established in 1911 by Joseph Kemp, who was a big part in building Wichita Falls at the turn of the century. He helped get a railway to our city and was established in several businesses throughout Wichita Falls. Groceries, banking, oil, and glass to name a few.

