Millersville, PA

Women in Math, Science and Technology Conference Returns

millersville.edu
 1 day ago

The Women in Mathematics, Science and Technology Conference will be held at Millersville University on April 5. Almost 200 young women from regional schools are expected to attend to learn more about careers in mathematics and the sciences. Millersville University invites middle schools, junior high schools and senior high...

blogs.millersville.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
Smithonian

Using Data Science to Uncover the Work of Women in Science

Margaret W. Moodey was one of the first women to work at the Smithsonian in science. Beginning around 1900, Moodey worked as a scientific aide in the Smithsonian's Department of Geology. Her work included identifying, classifying, and cataloging samples, including gems and fossils. By 1924, an annual report notes that she "had the entire responsibility and care of the collection of cut gems." Moodey was an important resource for anyone seeking answers about the collection. In total, she worked for more than 40 years at the Smithsonian.
SCIENCE
WSFA

National Pi Day celebrates math and science

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March 14th is National Pi Day! Pi is a constant value used in math that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14. March 14th has become a day to emphasize math and science in some fun...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Fast Company

Report: College degree requirements are keeping qualified women of color out of tech

What is it going to take to get more women of color in tech? The answer is complex, but MacKenzie Scott aims to be part of the solution. Her philanthropy continues to focus on moving the needle toward equity for all. As such, she’s donated $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over the last nine months. One notable group on the list is NPower, a nonprofit that provides tech training to advance race and gender equity in the industry. Although the nonprofit was part of a recent Google.org initiative for its job-training efforts, Scott’s $15 million donation is the single largest gift from an individual or organization in NPower’s 20-year history.
COLLEGES
WALA-TV FOX10

Focus Women’s Conference 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:. FocusWC, a non-partisan women’s organization, is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the Focus Women’s Conference 2022. Presenting on radical love and self-acceptance, FocusWC welcomes Nadia Bolz-Weber as the keynote speaker on March 28, 2022 at the Mobile Convention Center. New York Times bestselling author Nadia Bolz-Weber has been called “a pastor for America’s outsiders” (BBC). From her roots as a hard-drinking standup comic to an ordained Lutheran pastor, Bolz-Weber’s gospel is not just for spiritual seekers. Her message of radical love and acceptance empowers everyone. Bolz-Weber explores friendship and community; life purpose and activism; self-care; and leadership. She makes the deeply felt argument that honesty and human connection are key to creating and sustaining a community. The conference will encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. In 2019, the Focus Women’s Conference hosted more than 540 attendees to connect and learn together in Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
dailyhodl.com

RedGrid Launches the Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) Protocol on the Back of a Pioneering Collaboration With Monash University

In 2020, as part of the groundbreaking ARENA-funded Smart Energy City project, RedGrid, the Monash eResearch Centre (MeRC) and Monash University’s ‘Net Zero’ initiative collaborated to research, develop and demonstrate seamless microgrid energy transactions. The microgrid project at Monash University’s Clayton campus sought to establish a testbed...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Millersville University#University Of Surrey#Conference Center#Wmstc#Nasa Headquarters
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

