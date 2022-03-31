ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks edge lower, oil slides ahead of release of crude

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32VagV_0evRBKy200
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Wall Street is opening lower and oil prices are falling, Friday, March 31, 2022, as President Joe Biden prepares to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden prepares to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.

The move to pump more oil into the market is part of an effort to control energy prices, which are up roughly 40% globally this year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218 points, or 0.6%, to 35,010 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Many of the companies in those sectors have pricey stock values that tend to give the broader market a more forceful push either up or down. Apple fell 1% and Netflix fell 1.5%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.33% from 2.36% late Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil prices slipped 3.8% and Brent, the international standard, fell 3.2%. The pullback slightly trimmed what have been soaring oil prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has elevated concerns that tightened supplies will only worsen persistently rising inflation that threatens businesses and consumers globally.

An inflation gauge from the Commerce Department jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, marking the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982.

Energy prices have been a key factor in pushing inflation higher and Biden's reported plan to release more oil into the system comes as little relief is expected from the oil cartel OPEC. The cartel and its allied oil producers including Russia are sticking to a modest increase in the amount of crude they pump to the world, a step that supports higher prices.

Higher prices for everything from energy to food has been a key concern of central banks globally, which are moving to raise interest rates to help temper the impact. Investors have been trying to measure how the economy and companies will fare amid rising inflation, higher interest rates, the war in Ukraine and other factors. That has made for a rocky start to the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 is on track to close out the month of March with a 4.8% gain following losses in January and February. The index is on track for a first-quarter loss of 3.8%, marking its first quarterly loss since the the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic stunned global markets and the economy.

Investors received a lukewarm update on the job market on Thursday. More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Wall Street will get a fuller report on Friday when the Labor Department releases employment data for March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity for growth-seeking investors to go shopping. These rapidly-growing Nasdaq 100 stocks offer incredible value and significant long-term upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Stock#Petroleum#Oil Markets#Treasury#The Commerce Department
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Dow falls 200 points as Wall Street wraps up first losing quarter in 2 years

Stocks were modestly lower on Thursday as traders wrap up a rocky first quarter for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 230 points, or about 0.7%. The S&P 500 dipped roughly 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 5%, weighing on...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Wall Street Stocks, Oil Prices Rise After Aggressive Fed Hike Outlook

Wall Street stocks rebounded from early losses on Thursday as investors weighed economic implications of the Federal Reserve's surprisingly aggressive interest rate stance, while oil prices rose on supply shortage concerns arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Fed announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates...
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures muted as Wall St heads for worst quarter since 2020

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.1%, S&P up 0.02%, Nasdaq climbs 0.25%. March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were subdued on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes on course for their worst quarterly performance since the pandemic crash in 2020.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy