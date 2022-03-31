ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic propels Walgreens in 2Q but impact expected to fade

Cover picture for the articleA surge in demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines helped Walgreens deliver a better second quarter than Wall Street expected. But that...

FOXBusiness

COVID tests, vaccines help Walgreens beat expectations on earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance exceeded analysts' earnings expectations for the second quarter, when pharmacy sales were driven up on demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines as the omicron variant swept the U.S. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 44.77 -2.69 -5.67%. The Deerfield, Illinois-based firm reported...
DEERFIELD, IL
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Walgreens' upbeat Q2 fails to perk up 2022 profit view; co shares slide

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain’s shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had boosted...
BUSINESS
#Pandemic#Drugstore#Primary Care#Ap
TheStreet

Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Was Crushing the Market This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Hardly for the first time in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street has a recession obsession. What does the data say?

March 29 (Reuters) - A favorite Wall Street harbinger of business-cycle downturns sent up a warning flare that a recession may be on the horizon on Tuesday, just hours after the latest data on the U.S. economy showed business demand for workers remained strong and consumers were still confident despite some worries about inflation.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

Teladoc Health has a huge growth opportunity even without adding any new clients. MercadoLibre should be able to generate tremendous growth in e-commerce and fintech. PayPal's long-term tailwinds haven't subsided at all despite the stock's steep decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why MillerKnoll Stock Jumped Nearly 12% at the Open Today

MillerKnoll reported fiscal third-quarter results suggesting that the trend of improving performance will continue in the fourth quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY

