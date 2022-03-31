ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Are food trucks the future of dining in New Jersey?

By Bill Spadea
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey has some of the best food trucks in the nation. As a foodie, what's better than having the food come to you? What's funny is that I'm old enough to remember that a food truck was a pickup truck with storage delivering coffee and assorted breakfast pastries. We used...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
Beach Radio
Beach Radio

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Z107.3

This Maine Restaurant Accepts Reservations By Mail Only

One Maine restaurant is so inundated with requests for reservations that, in its past, has narrowed down how you can reserve your table: by postcard only. Maine's famous The Lost Kitchen in Freedom has steered away from more immediate and conventional forms of doing reservations after they received 10,000 calls looking to get into the 40-seated venue.
MAINE STATE
Lite Rock 96.9

10 Most Amazing Fried Chicken Places in South Jersey

Fried chicken is one of the great American comfort foods. I was surprised to learn that fried chicken is not a native American way of preparing chicken but was originally conceived in Scotland. Well, thank goodness the Scottish people let us know about it. Where are the Best Places in...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Storage#Trucks#Dining In#Food Drink#Barstool
Thrillist

Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

Easter is coming right around the corner and many across the globe participate in Lent around the same time. Observance means many will be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. The avoidance of fish during the period isn't new, but fast food restaurants making moves at the perfect time allows them to capitalize on the fish boom during those meatless days ahead of Easter. Many places already recognize this and change up offerings each year.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Here Are Some Taco Bell Secret Menu Items You Need To Order

If you think you've had all of what Taco Bell has to offer, then you need to check out their secret menu hacks. Spoon University have gathered the top items they have found via Instagram, TikTok and Taco Bell Reddit threads so you don't have to search for them. The...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Putting a Twist on Its Fan-Favorite Beignets

It just feels wrong to not accompany a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with something sweet—be it those turnover-style fried pies or a classic Beignet. The Southern-style fast food joint has toyed with iterations of its deep-fried, powdered sugar-doused pastries before, and now Popeyes is putting an all-new twist on its fan-favorite Beignets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Jersey 101.5

Groundbreaking new food concept now open in South Jersey

The anticipation has been building in South Jersey for a place called Foodie Hall, and it's finally open. This is the first of its kind in our area and could be coming to a part of Jersey near you. What many restaurants found out during the pandemic is that people liked the idea of getting any kind of food from the various restaurants they like going to delivered to them.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

Restaurants keep all-you-can-eat items on the menu as costs rise

The price of the fettuccine Alfredo at Olive Garden could get a little pricier this year. But the restaurant chain’s never-ending breadsticks and salad will remain never-ending. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other chains, reported quarterly earnings Thursday. Sales across the chain’s eight restaurant properties...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Menu Items You Need To Try At Chipotle

It's common to go into a food establishment and want to change some things around. Sometimes you want to add, sometimes subtract, and sometimes restaurants simply can't (or don't want to) accommodate your food requests. Bummer. Maybe it's not that they're unable to — perhaps it's because you're not ordering your desired food alterations the correct way. Enter the secret menu (via Spoon University). At least 25 mainstream fast and fast casual food establishments have some sort of secret menu that's floating around in cyberspace, as reported by Fast Food Menu Prices. One of those restaurants is Chipotle.
RESTAURANTS
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy