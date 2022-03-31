ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New Housing Locator Service Announced

Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri
 2 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

Kansas City residents looking for affordable rental housing will soon be able to utilize a new housing locator website. The Housing & Community Development Department chose Emphasys Software to develop the forthcoming website through the City’s established request for proposals (RFP) process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIQDV_0evQxrIc00

“The website will offer real-time, updated information to both tenants and landlords,” said Jane Pansing Brown, housing and community development director.

When fully implemented, the site will allow landlords to post available units and provide information regarding services at the property. With the goal encouraging housing stability, this website will make it easier for families to find the right home, ultimately decreasing the number of houseless families, including houseless youth. The implementation plan includes marketing and outreach strategies to promote the website and its benefits.

The City hopes to have the website operational by late summer or early fall.

This is one of many solutions the City is working on to address housing insecurity, affordable housing and issues facing our houseless community. This includes:

  • Allocating $25 million to the City’s affordable housing trust fund that will incentivize the creation of affordable housing units and other housing options within larger otherwise market-rate multifamily development projects
  • Distributing $20.6 million in emergency rental assistance funds to nearly 4,400 households in Kansas City
  • Using community input to develop a “Vision for Housing” that outlines the plan to create 10,000 new affordable housing units by 2027
  • Establishing a Housing and Community Development Department with the City’s first employees dedicated to homelessness prevention and support, tenant advocacy, and affordable housing creation and preservation
  • Converting nearly 3,000 vacant lots and homes owned by the City’s Land Bank into affordable housing
  • Creating a position in the H&CD Department for a homelessness prevention coordinator
  • Turning two former hotels into permanent supportive housing and emergency transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness
  • Constructing affordable housing on city-owned property in creative ways, such as the plan to incorporate affordable housing units into the reconstruction of the Barney Allis Parking Plaza
  • Finalizing a city policy detailing processes which will help unhoused persons relocate from encampments to safe facilities with supportive services
  • Enacting an extreme weather plan that activates when the daytime high is below 32 degrees, or the overnight low is less than 20 degrees

Media can contact Maggie Green, Media Relations Manager, at 816-379-6562.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Housing developer Inner City Christian Federation announces new name

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Nonprofit housing developer Inner City Christian Federation is rebranding itself as ICCF Community Homes. In a news release, the organization said the new name better communicates its “longtime vision to create vibrant communities in West Michigan with connected neighbors, housing justice, and abundant opportunity.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KHON2

Metros where job growth outpacing new housing supply

Roofstock used September 2021 metro data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment dataset to curate a list of 20 metro areas where job growth is outpacing the new housing supply.
ECONOMY
Henry County Enterprise

SNAP households will receive emergency allotments in March

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows for 48 States and D.C.:. The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
WKBN

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Medicaid: Income requirements for the program

Medicaid is designed to help Americans considered low income afford healthcare. Requirements differ between states. The Affordable Care Act increased the income requirements in order to make Medicaid more available to Americans. While this was a good thing, over 28 million Americans still did not have healthcare in 2020. 12...
HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Transitional Housing#Rental Home#Emphasys Software#Rfp
Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

74
Followers
160
Post
404
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City (abbreviated KC or KCMO) is the largest city in Missouri by population and area. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had an estimated population of 495,327 in 2019, making it the 38th most-populous city in the United States. It is the most populated municipality and historic core city of the Kansas City metropolitan area, which straddles the Kansas–Missouri state line and has a combined statistical area (CSA) population of 2,487,053. Most of the city lies within Jackson County, but portions spill into Clay, Cass, and Platte counties. Kansas City was founded in the 1830s as a Missouri River port at its confluence with the Kansas River coming in from the west. On June 1, 1850, the town of Kansas was incorporated; shortly after came the establishment of the Kansas Territory. Confusion between the two ensued, and the name Kansas City was assigned to distinguish them soon after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy