For Palestinian-Syrian chef Reem Assil, having fresh herbs, both in the refrigerator and at room temperature, is absolutely essential. With just a sprig of this or a few leaves of that, you can level up any dish, from mezze to main dishes she says. In her new book Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora, Assil shares some of her favorite recipes and a list of essential ingredients for Arab cooking. These include canned tomatoes, tahini, shatta (fermented red chile paste), and (of course) herbs.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO