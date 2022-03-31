ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elliot Page talks about joy of being able to wear suit to Oscars for first time: 'Best I've ever felt'

Upworthy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been more than a year since Elliot Page came out as a transgender man and he is now at his happiest. A day after appearing in a dashing suit for the 94th Academy Awards, the actor said he has never felt better. Page said just looking back at the pictures...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 78

Toledos Finest
2d ago

Isn't the world of make believe wonderful? Why treat mental illness when we can celebrate it

Reply(2)
38
Kathryn Roberts
1d ago

There are only 2 categories... you are either MALE or FEMALE!! There is no "pretend" universe in-between

Reply
18
Carmen Jones
1d ago

Women were suits as well. No one was stopping you from wearing a suit🙄🙄

Reply
38
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Upworthy

Elliot Page’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ character to come out as a transgender man in Season 3

Elliot Page’s character in “The Umbrella Academy” will come out as a transgender man in Season 3 of the Netflix series. The actor confirmed the same when he tweeted: "Meet Viktor Hargreeves." Page's character in the last two seasons of the series was a cisgender woman. The character's transition to a transgender man will reflect Page's own identity. Netflix responded, writing, "FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!"
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#The Academy Awards#Umbrella Academy#Racism
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy