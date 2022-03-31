ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts showing 'consistent' interest in SMU TE Grant Calcaterra

 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have been among the teams showing interest on a “consistent basis” in former SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

In a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Calcaterra mentioned the Colts as one of the teams he has heard the most from. He also mentioned that the Zoom meeting he had with the Colts went well.

“I’ve spoken with a bunch of teams, nearly every team in the league. I’ve heard from the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals on a more consistent basis I’d say. I had Zoom interviews with the Broncos and Colts that went well.”

Just one year ago, the Colts used the No. 127 overall pick to draft a tight end out of SMU in the form of Kylen Granson. Both Granson and Calcaterra share the journey of being transfers to SMU late in their collegiate careers—though for different reasons.

Calcaterra stepped away from football in 2019 after a battle with concussions but returned to the field in 2021 after transferring from Oklahoma (2017-2019) to SMU.

A participant at the Senior Bowl, Calcaterra posted 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games with the Mustangs in 2021.

Calcaterra fits the mold of being a move tight end and would fit well within the Colts offense in that role. He might be an older prospect but at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Calcaterra posted a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.

The Colts currently have Mo Alie-Cox and the aforementioned Granson at the top of the tight end depth chart. If they are looking to add another Day 3 player to the mix, Calcaterra seems to be on their board.

Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts free agent RB Marlon Mack to sign with Texans

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is expected to sign with the Houston Texans, first reported by Sarah Barshop of ESPN. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines entrenched in the backfield, it was no surprise that Mack hit free agency. After proving he could come back from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2020, Mack held a reserve role in the Colts backfield.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Was Another NFL Uniform In Deshaun Watson Photo?

Deshaun Watson wanted to show off his Cleveland Browns apparel this week on Instagram. However, he forgot to remove a certain jersey hanging around in the background. The photo that Watson posted on Instagram showed what appeared to be an Atlanta Falcons jersey on top of a foosball table. What...
NFL
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Cowboys raising ticket prices for 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys went 12-4 during the 2021 NFL season but then fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a one-and-done home playoff game and have since underwhelmed fans with a lackluster offseason that has involved trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and losing receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and defensive end Randy Gregory to free agency.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals show interest in Houston WR ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals were among a handful of teams in attendance at Houston’s pro day Friday and, in particular, showed some interest in one of their receivers. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Bengals were among teams taking a look at Houston WR Jake Herslow, who posted some good numbers in the various drills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A safety for every round

The latest in the “prospect for every round” at one position moves to the defensive backfield, where the Detroit Lions are definitely in the market for a safety. Entering April, safety remains the most urgent need on the entire roster. Bringing free agent Tracy Walker back solidifies one starting spot, but on a defense that is looking to often play three safeties at a time, the other two current projected starters are Will Harris and Brady Breeze, with special teams ace C.J. Moore the only notable challenger.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars projected to have seventh-easiest strength of schedule in 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars could use an easier schedule after they have finished with the NFL’s worst record in consecutive seasons. Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis believes they will have one in 2022. He tweeted a graphic and wrote that the Jaguars have the seventh easiest strength of schedule next season while their rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, have the fourth easiest.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown comments on silly trade speculation

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown took to Twitter on Sunday to express how “tired” he is of all the trade speculation surrounding him lately. ESPN’s Rich Cimini started the speculation by saying the New York Jets were “keeping an eye on” Brown’s contract situation with the hope that the Ole Miss product could become available for trade if he and the Titans can’t come to an agreement on an extension.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas guard JD Notae declares for NBA Draft, will hire agent

JD Notae, the Arkansas guard who won All-American honors and led the the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight, has declared for the NBA draft. “The past three years at Arkansas have been the best of my life and I wouldn’t trade the memories I’ve made for anything, and Fayetteville will always hold a special place in my heart,” Notae wrote on Instagram. “I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball since I was young and after careful consideration I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.” Notae averaged 18.3 points, second most in the SEC....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts surge up USA TODAY's post-free agency power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason with most of them coming via the trade route. With a few weeks to go until the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts have upgraded their two biggest needs at quarterback and defensive end. They still have question marks at other spots, but the addition of Matt Ryan has been favorable in the eyes of most analysts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

