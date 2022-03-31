ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Alexandria Announces Community Pre-Construction Meeting for the Fort Ward Park Picnic Shelter Accessibility Improvements

The public is invited to attend a Community Pre-Construction Meeting about upcoming construction of the Fort Ward Park Picnic Shelter Accessibility Improvements. The meeting will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Fort Ward Park, 4301 West Braddock Road. The meeting will convene at the picnic shelter parking lot (Area 2). City staff will provide information about the project construction and archaeological monitoring. Construction activities are scheduled from April 26 – September 15, 2022.

In the event of inclement weather such as heavy rain, the meeting will be rescheduled. For additional information on the Fort Ward Park Picnic Shelter Accessibility Improvements visit the Fort Ward Park and Museum Area Management Plan website.

The City of Alexandria is committed to compliance with the City’s Human Rights Code and the Americans with Disabilities Act. For reasonable disability accommodation, contact judy.lo@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5490, Virginia Relay 711. or e-mail judy.lo@alexandriava.gov.

This news release is available at https://www.alexandriava.gov/news-rpca/2022-03-31/city-of-alexandria-announces-community-pre-construction-meeting-for-the-fort.

ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

