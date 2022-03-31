‘Lemonade is way better than sucking on a lemon.’ -Owner of Brown Sugar Bakery Stephanie Hart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There hasn't been one thing that has divided us as a nation more than Peeps. Okay, that's a bit of an exaggeration, but at least among Easter candy aficionados, the toss up between whether Peeps are small bites of marshmallow deliciousness descended from the heavens or are chewy, inedible, overly sugary wads destined for the trash can is quite the debate. The disdain people have for Peeps is not overstated, either. Delish called the candy's texture "horrendous" and said, overall, that they are "inferior to all other Easter candy." Cafe Mom went as far as to call Peeps "the worst crime against humanity that's ever masqueraded as a dessert." Yikes.

