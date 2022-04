CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Zack Wheeler said he is healthy, and that is the most important thing with Opening Day less than a week away. Not everybody is so lucky. Wheeler threw 45 pitches in two-plus innings on Saturday morning in an intrasquad game against Phillies prospects at BayCare Ballpark. He was scheduled to face the Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, but the threat of rain prompted the Phils to pitch him earlier. It was Wheeler's first start since the end of last season. He entered camp behind schedule after throwing an MLB-best 213 1/3 innings in 2021 and experiencing soreness in his right shoulder when he started to throw again in December.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO