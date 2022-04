Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has not been mincing words about how badly he wanted to move on from Carson Wentz after this last NFL season. Despite having six Pro Bowlers on their roster, the Colts failed to make the playoffs due in large part to a season-ending loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Just about every decision-maker in the organization put the blame at the feet of Wentz, who failed to lead the team as hoped. Trading their starting quarterback just one year after acquiring him in a costly trade suddenly seemed very possible.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO