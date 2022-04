Emmanuel Glaze is the founder and CEO of Optimize the Vizion, a nonprofit organization that helps kids gain exposure to events in Atlanta. The ability to help and create. I think that’s what CEOs want, they want their product to get out there. They want to create opportunities. And when it came to Optimize the Vizion, it was part of not only affecting lives, but being able to create and give them opportunities, and that’s what all CEOs look to do. They look to create things that will not only benefit the now but will also benefit the youth and the people in the future through what you’re building. That was one of the main reasons I decided to do that.

