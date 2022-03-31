ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA players keep falling for Jose Alvarado's steal trick and NBA fans are so impressed

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 3 days ago
Man. Told y’all there were some perks to being short in the NBA. Absolutely nobody pays attention to you, even when it’s pretty clear that they should.

Pelicans’ guard Jose Alvarado just put another player in his bag with his steal trick. You’ve absolutely seen it by now because we told you about it before. He hides on the sideline, always lurking. Then? BOOM. You’re just forced into a turnover because you have no idea he’s coming.

You would think that NBA players playing the Pelicans would be on the lookout for this by now. But nope! Apparently not.

Alvarado got the Blazers on Wednesday night.

HOW DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS?!? The crowd even tries to warn Kris Dunn here with the ball and he still doesn’t recognize what’s happening.

This dude Alvarado has quite literally made this into a thing. The numbers behind it are kind of mind-boggling. I guess this is how you average 3.1 steals per 36 minutes, which is a pretty wild rate.

There’s even more. Per my FTW colleague Bryan Kalbrosky, Alvarado averages more “lost ball” steals per 36 minutes than anyone else in the NBA and he also leads in steals per 100 possessions among those with at least 300 minutes played.

Those are insane steal numbers. All because NBA players keep falling for, well, that. This dude is good. Real, real good.

Fans are just so impressed by this.

We may need to make an actual Jose Alvarado tracker for this. It’s getting ridiculous out here, man.

