ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, VA

COMMUNITY COLLEGES OF SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA FORGE AGREEMENT TO PREPARE REGIONAL WORKERS FOR WIND ENERGY MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAIN

sw.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, VA.—The presidents of four community colleges in Virginia’s Southwest today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on training and development actions in the offshore wind energy(OSW)manufacturing supply chain. This agreement fulfills one of the recommendations presented to the region by the Xodus Group, which performed research commissioned by...

sw.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Colleges, economic leaders hope new plan blows hope into coal country

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Dozens of manufacturing businesses scattered around Southwest Virginia could make a strong play to capture contracts and revenue from the burgeoning offshore wind industry, higher education and economic development leaders say. With that in mind, four Southwest Virginia community colleges signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday and will collaborate on training […]
INDUSTRY
Augusta Free Press

Russell A. Kavalhuna appointed chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges

The State Board for Community Colleges has hired Russell A. Kavalhuna to serve as the next chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. A former federal prosecutor and aviation workforce expert, Kavalhuna is the current president of Henry Ford College in Dearborn, Mich. Kavalhuna’s selection concludes a national search that began last fall and attracted nearly 50 candidates from across the nation, and beyond. The hiring was announced at the State Board’s meeting on the Christiansburg campus of New River Community College.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Four certified as finalists for Piedmont Virginia Community College presidency

The State Board for Community Colleges has certified four finalists for the position of president at Piedmont Virginia Community College. The finalists were among 96 applicants from across the nation. The four finalists, in alphabetical order, are Dr. Julie Leidig of Centreville, Va.; Dr. Jean Runyon of Fort Collins, Colo.;...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

PVCC ranked #1 community college in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is ranked number one for the best community college in Virginia. Niche looks at data and school reviews to analyze which schools are best overall. PVCC got its highest ratings in safety, location, and student life receiving a “B minus” grading.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, VA
Business
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Bristol, VA
City
Galax, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Wytheville, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
City
Cedar Bluff, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Community Colleges#Wind Power#Appalachian Power#Osw#The Xodus Group#Project Veer#Coalfield Strategies#Mou
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy