Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is offering a space for students and the public to reflect on the war in Ukraine Monday night. To help inform the public, the Cranwell International Center is hosting an event called “Coming Together: Reflection and Learning in the Midst of the War in Ukraine.”
Spring break is the perfect time to take the family outdoors to relax, unwind and experience nature like never before. “You can see the trees starting to bud and flowers in bloom while taking a scenic hike at any Virginia State Park location,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “Camping locations offer a nighttime glance of the park and its surrounding wildlife. Sleeping under the stars is a unique way to connect with nature.”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
Virginia is no stranger to black bears, but most of the time, when residents see these creatures, it’s on a hiking trail or in a wooded area – not in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. According to NPS, there are somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 black bears...
(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
There is more good news for many Virginians as universal masking is recommended for just four out of 129 localities in the Commonwealth, according to the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Nearly 500 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Hagerstown, Maryland, where Metro’s newest 8000-series railcars are slated to be built. On Monday, the Hogan administration announced Hitachi Rail will open a new 307,000 sq. ft. facility in Hagerstown, a city in western Maryland located in Washington County.
The flags at state and local buildings and grounds across Virginia were ordered to be flown half-staff on March 19 by Governor Glenn Youngkin in honor of Covington Police Officer Calab Ogilvie who was killed in the line of duty.
While the negotiations to reopen White’s Ferry have broken down over raw feelings, it’s nearby Poolesville, Md., that’s suffering for it, according to the town commissioners president. Poolesville is the first stop after departing the ferry on the Maryland side of the Potomac, which means commuter traffic...
estions remain after Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department (VCUPD) were tasked with expediting the delivery of antivenom to Richmond for the treatment of a venomous snake bite.
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
Strong winds have knocked out power to thousands across our viewing area. Below are the worst outage areas among the 1,750 Appalachian Power customers in Central Virginia and Southwest Virginia as of 5 p.m.:. Here’s a breakdown of the 36 Southside Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power as...
The town of Purcellville asked Virginia for and was granted permission to change the name of a short stretch of Virginia Route 7 to Billy Pierce Memorial Pike, honoring a famous local dancer turned choreographer. But the Loudoun County fire chief expressed concerns that the change might cause confusion to first responders.
UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thursday will be the wettest day this week as we have two chances of severe storms. Severe threat #1 comes from a line of t-storms moving from West to East across Virginia beginning Thursday morning. These will be storms moving into Virginia near Thursday daybreak.
Comments / 0