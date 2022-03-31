ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

 2 days ago

Below is a sampling of activities coming up this weekend...

vtx.vt.edu

WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Enjoy spring break activities at Virginia State Parks

Spring break is the perfect time to take the family outdoors to relax, unwind and experience nature like never before. “You can see the trees starting to bud and flowers in bloom while taking a scenic hike at any Virginia State Park location,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “Camping locations offer a nighttime glance of the park and its surrounding wildlife. Sleeping under the stars is a unique way to connect with nature.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Power outages across West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Strong storms arrive in Virginia Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thursday will be the wettest day this week as we have two chances of severe storms. Severe threat #1 comes from a line of t-storms moving from West to East across Virginia beginning Thursday morning. These will be storms moving into Virginia near Thursday daybreak.
VIRGINIA STATE

