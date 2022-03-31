ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Trevon Brazile picks Arkansas, get used to the new landscape in College Basketball

By Sam Snelling
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe landscape in College Basketball has changed drastically over the last few years. As transfers ticked up, the NCAA created the Transfer Portal which allowed collegiate athletes to announce their intention to transfer schools and be contacted by new schools. The transfer portal changed the game. Players and coaches...

Third Alabama basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

A third Alabama basketball player has entered the transfer portal. Jusaun Holt, a freshman guard, announced Wednesday he was putting his name in consideration for a new school. The freshman, originally from Tacoma, Washington and finished his prep career in Georgia, averaged 0.7 points a game in a reserve role....
How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
No. 2 Arkansas baseball vs. Mississippi State: Live updates, score from SEC series

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 2 Arkansas baseball will continue its series against defending national champion Mississippi State in Game 2 of a three-game series on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, SECN+) at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks (20-4, 6-1 SEC) have won their first two SEC series against Kentucky and Missouri and will look to make it three against the Bulldogs (16-11, 3-4). ...
Auburn, Alabama among final 16 teams in NCAA gymnastics championships

AUBURN (WBMA) — The four regional finals in the NCAA gymnastics championships are set for this weekend with No. 5 Alabama and No. 7 Auburn both clinching a spot among the final 16 teams. Alabama claimed the top spot in the first session of the quad meets in Seattle while Auburn was a close second to Kentucky in the first quad meet hosted by the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
LSU's Mwani Wilkinson becomes 11th men's basketball player to enter transfer portal

LSU lost its 11th player to the transfer portal on Friday, with sophomore Mwani Wilkinson opting to leave the men's basketball program. Freshman forward Alex Fudge entered the portal earlier on Friday. In a fairly unprecedented situation, that now leaves new coach Matt McMahon with zero scholarship players from this...
LSU facing stunning upheaval after Will Wade firing

The LSU Tigers appear headed for a very difficult road after firing Will Wade in the face of looming NCAA sanctions. The Tigers officially faced a stunning reality on Friday. Forward Mwani Wilkinson entered the transfer portal, the 11th LSU player to do so since Wade was fired three weeks ago. With two players declaring for the NBA Draft in addition to 11 transfers, LSU will move forward with zero scholarship players from last season still on the roster.
Malik Hornsby could do everything for Arkansas in 2022

Malik Hornsby had a desire to be the Arkansas football team’s No. 1 quarterback when arrived from Fort Bend Marshall High School a few years ago. And while Hornsby likely still harbors such a desire, the dynamic athlete is discovering his abilities can a long way to helping the Hogs elsewhere, too. Serving as the top back-up to starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, a likely All-SEC selection, doesn’t afford the opportunity for much playing time. Noticing that, Hornsby put his name into the transfer portal at the end of the season last year. A few weeks later, it was off. He was...
