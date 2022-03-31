ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Your Chardonnay?

By Ray Isle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deep dive into the shape-shifting, polarizing grape that’s America’s favorite—and most misunderstood—variety. I got my start in wine with Chardonnay, a million years or so ago in 1997, helping out with the harvest at a winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The winery's Chardonnay was emblematic of the era: ripe...

What’s Your Favorite Irish Spot in Missoula?

I grew up in a pretty Irish family... well, that's underselling it a little bit. My grandparents both grew up in Ireland before making their way to America. We've still got a lot of family over there, and there tends to be some kind of trip to Ireland that takes place every couple of years (I've only gotten to go once, when I was 13 - I'd really like to make it back there one of these days).
MISSOULA, MT
6 Gins That Will Transport You Far Beyond Your Local Bar

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We’re a couple decades into the Ginaissance, a term that should only be invoked, as Anthony Lane writes in The New Yorker, by individuals willing to be “banned from public bars in perpetuity.” Thankfully my exile will be softened by my home bar, fully stocked with a wide array of contemporary gins that expand the category beyond the classic, juniper-forward London Dry. Some are floral, some are citrusy, but my favorites are infused with a sense of place.
DRINKS
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
#California Wine#Wine Cellars#Oregon Wine#White Wine#Wine Club#Food Drink#Beverages
Swarms of Insects Hung Out in the Australian Outback, But Why?

Thousands of slater bugs were seen on cam traveling across red soil in the heart of the Australian Outback at Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane. The sheer quantity of creepy crawlies scurrying over the ground gave the impression that the Earth's surface was moving.
ANIMALS
Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
A Killer Fungus Is Annihilating Invasive ‘Crazy Ants’ in the United States

Over two decades ago, scientists made the unfortunate discovery that tawny crazy ants, a species native to the Caribbean coast of South America, had arrived in Houston, Texas. Since then, the invasive arthropods have been spreading through the Gulf Coast region, creating supercolonies that drive out local wildlife. But the raging population of crazy ants may have finally met their match: a deadly fungal parasite.
HOUSTON, TX
Fungus foils invading hordes of crazy ants, and that’s great for Texas

Several years ago, staffers at Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco, Texas, noticed a new type of invasive ant species. Tawny crazy ants were so aggressive that they were driving birds out of their nests and occasionally swarming over visitors who paused to sit on a trail. Populations of other native species—like scorpions, snakes, tarantulas, and lizards—sharply declined, while rabbits were blinded by the ants' venom.
WESLACO, TX
Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Pabst Opens Cannabis-Focused Beverage Factory, Triples Capacity for THC-Infused Drinks

Part of the appeal of Pabst Blue Ribbon is the brand's underdog story. Practically forgotten by the turn of the millennium, a groundswell of support helped bring the brand back to its current prominence. And yet, though Pabst's beer brand has faced a rocky road over the years, with their line of cannabis beverages, the brand is hoping to lead from the front.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
This One-Pan Shrimp Dinner Is Spring in a Bowl

Fresh produce is one of the best parts of spring, and this week's episode of Mad Genius features a dinner recipe that's packed with a few seasonal favorites — new potatoes and peas. Food & Wine Culinary Director-at-Large Justin Chapple makes his recipe for Buttery Shrimp with Peas and Potatoes, a fast (we're talking 30 minutes), one-pan meal that's perfect for weeknights. The shrimp, potatoes, and peas sit in a cream-infused broth that gets a hit of flavor from a Fresno chile, garlic, and shallot, and begs for a piece of crusty bread for dipping. If you'd like, you can also round out the meal by pairing it with a glass of a crisp, steely California Chardonnay.
FRESNO, CA
Four Eye-Catching and Versatile New Cocktail Salts That Belong in Your Kitchen

If you've got a signature margarita or Bloody Mary recipe, why not spruce up the rim? Spice and salt companies are creating high-quality seasoned salts intended to embellish the lip of your cocktail glass and add spice, brightness, and salt to every sip. Plus, when happy hour is over, these salts bring the heat in the kitchen—use them to season roasted vegetables or fish or to add instant interest to a simple salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlantic City's New 'Carousel' Bar Spins Around While You Sip Your Drink

Rotating bars and restaurants have a surprisingly storied history. The Roman emperor Nero had a spinning dining room that dated back to the first century A.D. In more modern times, the famed Carousel Bar in New Orleans has been in operation since 1949, while the revolving restaurant atop Seattle's Space Needle which opened in 1962 is believed to be America's first foray into rotating eateries.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.

