From his Original Jurisdiction today, an excerpt (though the whole thing is much worth reading):. Here's what the policy—which Dean Gerken never quotes from in her message, oddly enough—actually provides: (1) "a university event, activity, or its regular or essential operations may not be disrupted"; (2) protesters "may not interfere with a speaker's ability to speak or attendees' ability to attend, listen and hear"; and (3) "[s]itting in or otherwise occupying a building in a way that blocks access or otherwise interferes with university events or operations" is not permitted.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO