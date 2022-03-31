ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Another large-scale development coming to Old Colony and Dorchester avenues.

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1fvT_0evQdXqK00

Hang onto your hats, more changes coming to the neighborhood

A 5 acre mixed-use real estate development is in the works at Old Colony and Dorchester avenues. According to the Boston Globe, the owners of Castle Self Storage, the car wash, and repair shops in that stretch have partnered with Cottonwood group on a financing agreement. Cottonwood is the real estate investment firm behind the $1 billion EchelonSeaport.

As part of the deal, Cottonwood will provide $130 million in loans for the land, for debt, refinancing mortgages, and new acquisition financing for seven parcels. The owners plan to redevelop the land into housing, offices, hospitality or hotel space and…a life-science facility.

This part of the neighborhood is undergoing many big changes including the Iron Works lab and residential complex across Dorchester Avenue from Cottonwood’s site. Plus the old Cole Hersee building into an office and retail complex – home of Castle Island Brewing, Tatte Bakery, and the soon to open PKL.

Down the way, Core Development is in the process of developing On The Dot which includes four buildings of lab, residential, and other commercial uses. Also in this area is the Washington Village complex that is now under construction.

Pretty soon we’re not going to recognize this part of the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

311K+

Views

Related
Caught in Southie

A teeny, tiny single family proposed in South Boston is rejected by ZBA

One Southie resident with hopes of building a 1200 square-foot single family on a 715 square-foot lot on E Street was left dejected at the end of his hearing. According to Universal Hub, the City of Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal rejected the proposal stating it was too large for the little lot located at 181 E Street. The ZBA and the BTD (Boston Transportation Department) weren’t crazy about the idea of a curb cut that was included as part of the proposal state it could eliminate one or two on-street parking spots.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

New Hotel Proposed for C Street in South Boston

Universal Hub is reporting that developers have filed plans with the Boston Planning and Development Agency to build a six-story, 74-room boutique hotel at 330 C Street. The $26.8 million dollar project would be replacing a run-down old one-story repair garage and the proposed hotel will not have parking. No...
BOSTON, MA
WSFA

Large housing development proposed in Pike Road area

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A public hearing on Monday discussed a possible large housing development in the Pike Road area. During the public hearing, Montgomery-based engineers and architecture firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood presented a proposal for the development which is located near Vaughn and Wallahatchie Road. Developers have asked the town council and commission to sign off rezoning the area from agricultural property to a planned 1,276 housing development.
PIKE ROAD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Real Estate
94.3 WCYY

John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

In February 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale. Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing.
ISLESBORO, ME
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Development#Mortgage#Old Colony#The Boston Globe#Castle Self Storage#Cottonwood#Echelonseaport#Iron Works#Castle Island Brewing#Pkl#Core Development#Dot
Sun-Journal

Strip malls could solve America’s housing crisis

Orget the open road. The true emblem of the contemporary United States is the “stroad” – those high-volume, hybrid arteries that are not quite walkable streets, not quite high-speed roads. Lined on both sides by parking lots and strip malls, they are the commercial lifeblood of conventional suburban development. They may also be the answer to America’s housing affordability crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Caught in Southie

Boston Blooms Block Party – April 13th

BOSTON – Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, and the Greenway Business Improvement District, today announced Boston Blooms, an April 13 block party welcoming employees, residents, and visitors back to Downtown Boston. As the City of Boston continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is to bolster our local economy by encouraging everyone to support Boston’s Downtown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu Announces Changes To Outdoor Dining Plans For North End Restaurant Owners

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu announced changes to the outdoor dining plans for Boston’s North End. Several restaurant owners have threatened to sue the mayor and the city over a new fee and the mayor has threatened to cancel the program altogether. Last month, the city announced restaurant owners only in the North End would have to pay a $7,500 fee to set up their patios this season. Owners call that unfair. Wu announced the options for restaurants at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Wu said it was always meant to be a $1,500 per month fee that added up over the course...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Seacoast Current

The Boom is Back – Rumbles and Shaking Return to NH Seacoast

There were numerous reports of more booms and shakes Thursday afternoon around the Seacoast region that were likely more "frost quakes." Numerous reports to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page reported feeling the ground shake and hearing what was described as very loud noises Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. Comments came in from Brentwood, Danville, Fremont, Hampstead, Kensingston, Kingston, Londonderry, Newton, Plaistow, Rochester, Salem and South Hampton.
News Channel 25

Tenants stunned by apartment rent hikes as high as 30%

Soaring home prices may get all the attention right now, but rent is rising to unheard-of levels this year for many people who don't own homes. Nurses' aide Diamond Trimble just received a letter from her landlord informing her that her rent is about to go up from $650 to $1,035 — more than 30% — in April.
HOUSE RENT
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 34 B Street

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 22 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM to discuss 34 B Street. Zoom Link: bit.ly/34BST-3-22 Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 889 6143. Project Description:. Meeting of...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Bell’s Market – last weekend before construction begins

This will be the last official weekend for the legendary Bell’s Market to be open before a major construction project begins. The project consists of the demolition of the existing single story structure occupying the site and the construction of a 5-story mixed use building with approx. 7835 square feet of ground floor retail space, 32 residential units, and 23 off-street parking spaces.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy