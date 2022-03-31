Michael Landon’s Former Home Listed For $3.9 Million

Watching TV in the 1970s, fans of Little House on the Prairie became very familiar with the Ingalls house in Walnut Grove. But off the set, series star and producer Michael Landon called a Los Angeles Spanish revival house his home and that location has now gone on the market, listed at almost $3.9 million.

The house was originally built in the 1920s and Landon would buy it four decades later. At that time, he was not yet America’s Pa Charles Ingalls, but rather had won hearts on Bonanza as Little Joe Cartwright. It’s money from this series he used to first buy the property. Now, someone else can do the same.

Step inside this Spanish revival house in Los Angeles

At the end of Los Feliz street is a cul-de-sac and from that cul-de-sac can be accessed the former home of Michael Landon, according to Outsider. The property was originally built in 1926. Plenty of its vintage features remain, especially in the bathrooms, while offering plenty of timeless features like Juliet balconies, stained-glass windows, and vibrant stucco and terra-cotta flooring.

Stepping into the home, potential residents are treated to high ceilings and archways, and light open spaces. When someone needs to freshen up, there is a large bathroom with pink tiling on the walls, ornate black-and-white tiled floors, the option of a soaking tub or black tiled shower, and a shining countertop with room for two sinks. Yet another bathroom has the same flooring with all-white tiled walls, a tub, and shower. What appears to be a basement offers a bar and a set of red carpeted stairs leads to the main floor. Outside, residents can cool off in a pool. Indoor lounging can be done in a towering living room with beams across the ceiling. NY Post has several slideshows of photos taken around and inside the house.

When Landon called this place home

Spanish revival homes are all about vibrant tile and terra-cotta, and Landon’s offers open spaces and towering archways like in this picture / Pixabay

It was June 1960 when Landon secured this Spanish revival property. Just four years ago, he had married his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser. But the two would split in 1962 because of an affair Landon engaged in. Landon called the 4,795-square-foot house his home for under two years. But the property has seen a lot of history; it was Landon, for instance, who reportedly added the pool within the same year of buying the property.

Permits indicate Landon added a pool to the property similar to this one though without the curved corners / Pixabay

In the time that the family lived there, it hosted Landon, his wife, Fraser’s son from a previous marriage, and their two adopted children. Landon, who was an avid animal lover who owned numerous dogs near the end of his life, also kept canines, cats, and some human guests here and there. Today, the official price is around $3.88 million, and it definitely comes with a lot, both historically and structurally.