ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Michael Landon’s Former Home Listed For $3.9 Million

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJN8V_0evQd6LC00

Watching TV in the 1970s, fans of Little House on the Prairie became very familiar with the Ingalls house in Walnut Grove. But off the set, series star and producer Michael Landon called a Los Angeles Spanish revival house his home and that location has now gone on the market, listed at almost $3.9 million.

The house was originally built in the 1920s and Landon would buy it four decades later. At that time, he was not yet America’s Pa Charles Ingalls, but rather had won hearts on Bonanza as Little Joe Cartwright. It’s money from this series he used to first buy the property. Now, someone else can do the same.

Step inside this Spanish revival house in Los Angeles

At the end of Los Feliz street is a cul-de-sac and from that cul-de-sac can be accessed the former home of Michael Landon, according to Outsider. The property was originally built in 1926. Plenty of its vintage features remain, especially in the bathrooms, while offering plenty of timeless features like Juliet balconies, stained-glass windows, and vibrant stucco and terra-cotta flooring.

Stepping into the home, potential residents are treated to high ceilings and archways, and light open spaces. When someone needs to freshen up, there is a large bathroom with pink tiling on the walls, ornate black-and-white tiled floors, the option of a soaking tub or black tiled shower, and a shining countertop with room for two sinks. Yet another bathroom has the same flooring with all-white tiled walls, a tub, and shower. What appears to be a basement offers a bar and a set of red carpeted stairs leads to the main floor. Outside, residents can cool off in a pool. Indoor lounging can be done in a towering living room with beams across the ceiling. NY Post has several slideshows of photos taken around and inside the house.

When Landon called this place home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwwqn_0evQd6LC00
Spanish revival homes are all about vibrant tile and terra-cotta, and Landon’s offers open spaces and towering archways like in this picture / Pixabay

It was June 1960 when Landon secured this Spanish revival property. Just four years ago, he had married his first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser. But the two would split in 1962 because of an affair Landon engaged in. Landon called the 4,795-square-foot house his home for under two years. But the property has seen a lot of history; it was Landon, for instance, who reportedly added the pool within the same year of buying the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zsYS_0evQd6LC00
Permits indicate Landon added a pool to the property similar to this one though without the curved corners / Pixabay

In the time that the family lived there, it hosted Landon, his wife, Fraser’s son from a previous marriage, and their two adopted children. Landon, who was an avid animal lover who owned numerous dogs near the end of his life, also kept canines, cats, and some human guests here and there. Today, the official price is around $3.88 million, and it definitely comes with a lot, both historically and structurally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxp4S_0evQd6LC00
Landon bought the house with money from Bonanza / Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home. The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
DoYouRemember?

See Priscilla Presley Now At 76 And What She’s Done To Turn Graceland Into A Success

Priscilla Presley may be best known for her widely publicized marriage to Elvis Presley, but she’s done a lot in life aside from marrying the King of Rock and Roll. The famous pair met when Priscilla was just 14 and Elvis was 24, and they married once Priscilla turned 21. Six years later, the two would divorce after welcoming one child together, Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Charles Ingalls
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
HollywoodLife

Rumer Willis, 33, Embraces Eric Dane, 49, After Lunch At Exclusive San Vicente Bungalows – Photos

The pair sparked romance speculation as they wrapped their arms around each other, while Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head. New couple alert? Rumer Willis and Eric Dane sparked romance speculation when they were spotted getting quite close in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 12). The House Bunny actress, 33, and the Euphoria star, 49, shared a hug outside the ultra-exclusive San Vincente Bungalows, which attracts celebrities for its strict privacy policies. The rumor mill churned even faster when Eric placed a kiss on Rumer’s head!
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Listed For#Little House#Spanish#New York Post
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

59-Year-Old Demi Moore Looks Ageless And Fashionable In Paris

Actress Demi Moore continues to take fashion risks and they certainly pay off! The 59-year-old looked stunning in an all-black suit to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show this month. The suit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello and has a very low neckline, subtle pinstripes, and gold embellishments. She completed the look with blue gloves, black heels, and simple makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Cash Left Elvis Alone During His Final Years

Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash essentially started their careers back around the same time. They were part of the Million Dollar Quartet recording with Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis and often toured together. While they were good friends, ultimately they stopped talking during Elvis Presley’s final years. Johnny’s...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy