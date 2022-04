Ford’s return to work plan has changed numerous times over the past couple of years as different variants of COVID-19 have caused cases to rise and fall in waves over that time period. Earlier this month, the automaker revealed that it had delayed its return to work plan for salaried Ford employees once again, this time to April, as it prepares to launch its new hybrid work model, which will allow non-site-dependent Ford employees to split time between the office and home, something that has proven quite appealing to those workers. This time around, it appears that salaried employees will indeed be returning to the office, at least part-time, though things won’t be the same as they were before the pandemic, according to The Detroit News.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO