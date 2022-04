Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Changing the face of the community pharmacy is the focus of a cover story featuring faculty and alumnae from the Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. On the cover of America’s Pharmacist magazine, published by the National Community Pharmacists Association, are associate professor of pharmacy practice Nicole Pezzino, and PharmD alumnae Kristen Hartzell and Megan Graver. They are interviewed about their experiences in working and supervising pharmacists in the organization’s Community Pharmacy Fellowship.

CATASAUQUA, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO