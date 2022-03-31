Bike shop attracting long-distance customers

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Wheelworks bike shop in La Grande marked the anniversary of its first year of operation on Saturday, March 26.

While no celebration was conducted, there is a lot to celebrate.

Business is brisk at the shop, which specializes in making customized hand-built wheels and maintaining and rebuilding mountain bike suspension systems. The services offered are proving so popular that Eastern Wheelworks, 1211 Washington Ave., is receiving mountain bike suspension parts to repair and upgrade from as far away as California and Western Washington.

“That is gratifying,” said Sean Lerner, the owner Eastern Wheelworks, who said he has been so busy that he did not have time to prepare an anniversary celebration.

Lerner opened Eastern Wheelworks because he had dreamed of running his own shop and he wanted to fill a void. He said his shop is one of the only in the region that specializes in mountain bike suspension systems and customized wheels.

Good suspension

Lerner said a good suspension system on a mountain bike makes riding more comfortable but, more important, helps bikers maintain traction.

“It keeps the wheels on the ground,” Lerner said.

He explained that the suspension system of a bike lets its wheels move up and down to absorb small bumps while keeping the tires in contact with the ground for better control. It also helps riders absorb large shocks when landing jumps.

Suspensions slowly wear down over time, meaning riders may not realize how rough their bikes are rolling until they get an upgrade. Then they may find the difference striking.

“I had someone ask me after his suspension had received an upgrade, ‘Is this the way it is always supposed to be like?’”

Lerner said he and bike manufacturers encourage people to get their suspensions serviced every 200 hours of riding. Otherwise cyclists run the risk of damaging the suspension system.

“It is as important as getting the oil in your car changed regularly,” said Lerner, noting that often a suspension is the most expensive part of a mountain bike.

An avid mountain bike rider who cycles between 100 and 200 miles a week, Lerner enjoys the challenge of repairing and upgrading suspension systems.

“It is like taking a puzzle apart and then putting it back together again,” he said.

The work Lerner does once a suspension system is taken apart includes replacing oil and seals.

Custom wheels

The wheels Lerner makes are designed to meet the needs of riders based upon the type of riding they do. Wheels made for mountain bike riders tend to be heavier and have additional spokes while those for road racers are lighter and have fewer spokes.

When building a wheel, Lerner said it is important to balance the tension.

“I want to keep the tension from spokes as equal as possible,” he said.

The shop owner said he likes the mental challenge of creating wheels.

“It is part art and part science,” said Lerner, who has been working as a repairman in bike shops for many years.

Lerner said one of the most satisfying parts of his work is putting people in a position to enjoy mountain bike riding as much as he does.