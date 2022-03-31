'Morbius' Cast Interviews | Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Daniel Espinosa

If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy's lethal protector Venom, Sony's Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — "about as bad as you were expecting."
