Yadkinville TDA Regular Meeting Time Change

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The Senate’s vote to make Daylight Saving Time the only time gives us some hope that the inconvenience and irritation of changing our clocks twice a year may soon be a thing of the past. However, many people would prefer to have standard time, which gives more daylight in the morning, be the only time. It wouldn’t be surprising if the conflict between those who want their daylight in the morning and those who want it in the evening won’t mean that nothing gets done.

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO