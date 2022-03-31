Read full article on original website
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Man City Apologize to Hillsborough Survivors Group For Vile Chants From Fans
The fallout continues following Liverpool’s statement 1-0 victory over Man City at the weekend. Red cards, public relations sparring, accounts of coin-throwing, spurious accusations, and legal action have all marked the days since the Reds defeated the defending champions in a contentious, high-octane clash at Anfield. Most odious however,...
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Community Player Ratings
Not great, fellas. Tottenham Hotspur started their match against Newcastle playing well and generating chances, but then everything fell apart in the first half. A critical error by Hugo Lloris and a 50/50 challenge that went the wrong way led to a Callum Wilson open net goal, and Miguel Almiron added another Newcastle goal in the first half to completely change the tenor of the match. Harry Kane clawed a goal back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Spurs to earn anything and they limped to a 2-1 loss, their second straight defeat in the Premier League.
Match Report: Double Bunny As Manchester City Women Beat Spurs
Manchester City Women recorded their second win of the season as they beat Spurs at Brisbane Road. A brace by Bunny Shaw and a solo strike from Lauren Hemp secured the blues first three points on the road this season. Manager Gareth Taylor named an unchanged side following last weekend’s...
WATCH: Pernille Harder doubles Chelsea’s lead over Brighton, 2-0!
Substitute Sam Kerr lays the ball to fellow substitute, Pernille Harder, on the right side of the pitch. She runs towards the box and strikes a thunderous shot to double Chelsea’s lead over Brighton. 2-0!
West Ham United Women 3-2 Reading Women: Match Report
For the Reading fans who turned up to the Chigwell Construction Stadium asking ‘can we fix it?’, the answer was ‘nearly… and so close’, (you can guess that I so wanted to write ‘yes we can!’), the Royals fighting back from a half-time 3-0 deficit to eventually lose 3-2.
Nottingham Forest 1, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: Disheartening Defeat to Nottingham Forest
It’s James Milner to the rescue again as he is tasked to play at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Curtis Jones makes his first start of the season. It’s a welcome sight after the player has been dogged by so much injury. First Half. Tired legs and sloppy passes...
Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Loss to Arsenal
Taking on and undefeated Arsenal side that just beat the reigning UCL champions Lyon 5-1 was always going to be a massive undertaking for Liverpool. Rather than the timid, unsure side we’ve seen to start matches thus far, Liverpool actually came out quite brightly. The Reds just got plain beaten in key moments by a team filled with very, very good players.
Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Opposition View | Goodison Park to the rescue again?
After the tough midweek 1-0 loss to Newcastle, the Toffees continue there search for some relief and joy in the midst of a tough stretch of matches where goals have been difficult to come by. Frank Lampard will want to see greater creativity and ingenuity, as well as better finishing, but Crystal Palace will be looking to put up goals against a side that took great joy from the Eagles at the end of last season on the very same pitch they’ll once again play upon on Saturday.
CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Fifth will attempt to overtake fourth in a tantalizing Stamford Bridge battle on Saturday evening, as Chelsea and Manchester United renew hostilities in the Premier League. The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford in midweek, while Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly put Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in a 2-0 victory.
Why Erik ten Hag banishing Cristiano Ronaldo is a pivotal moment for Manchester United
The year was 2006. It was the Carling Cup final. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were taking on Paul Jewell’s Wigan Athletic. United had started with the front four of Wayne Rooney, Park Ji-Sung, Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo, but some narratives were dominated by the fact that Ruud van Nistelrooy was left on the bench. Others weren’t surprised, as rumours over the past few months had been suggestive of the Dutchman’s keen desire to exit Old Trafford amidst keen interest from Real Madrid.
Pep Talk: “We will take this one.”
Pep Guardiola was in good spirits after his City side got a full week to prepare for a Premier League match. The Catalan manager spoke about preparations, injuries and much more. Let’s check it out- On Brighton. “We are used to playing in the last stages of the competitions,”...
Liverpool Fitness Update: Is Keïta Back?
While no new injuries have been identified — though manager Jürgen Klopp was careful to note that the intensity of Wednesday’s match might have left some, who have yet to be fully assessed, slightly below full fitness. Naby Keïta, who has been long out with various injuries...
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
An early season showdown of in-form teams with top-four aspirations. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five, but we’ve not beaten them in nine in the league. Victory is long overdue. Graham Potter has chosen what he surely considers his strongest available lineup (less an injury...
Conte: “No chance” Kulusevski, Richarlison play vs. Sporting, Hojbjerg & Romero doubts
Tottenham went from a mostly healthy squad to something close to the walking wounded in a very short period of time. Blame the congested match fixture schedule due to an ill-advised winter World Cup, blame a Tottenham squad that obviously isn’t as deep as what it needs to be. But Tottenham head into Wednesday’s home Champions League match against Sporting without two of their best players, and possibly up to four.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Individual errors cost Spurs again
The fixture crunch was not about to let up as Tottenham Hotspur hosted high-flying Newcastle United and looked to put the Manchester United midweek misery behind them. There was some enforced rotation, as knocks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero saw Davinson Sanchez and Oliver Skipp (in his first start of the season) come into the starting XI. There were also Antonio Conte’s typical 3 changes at LCB and the wingback positions, with Emerson Royal returning from suspension, Clement Lenglet in for Ben Davies, and Ryan Sessegnon in for Ivan Perisic.
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
David de Gea - 6 Didn’t really have a lot to do besides the penalty. Went the wrong way. Carried the ball nicely on a few occasions but ran into a cul-de-sac with the same run. Raphael Varane - 8 It was painful viewing. We hope he recovers in...
