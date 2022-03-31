ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi will miss rest of season with knee injury

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City's Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Nigeria midfielder limped off in his side's 2-1 second-leg defeat by Rennes in the Europa Conference League earlier...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Willis Halaholo: Wales and Cardiff centre to miss the rest of season

Wales and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury. Cardiff boss Dai Young said the 31-year-old suffered a bump in their victory over Glasgow Warriors last weekend. But the region has now confirmed he will be out for up to 12...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is the World Cup draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Brendan Rodgers
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves will be out until at least May after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury to his knee against Leeds. Striker Raul Jimenez begins a two-game ban after being sent off in that match, his second dismissal of the season. Pedro Neto could return from a foot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Premier League news & World Cup draw build-up

'Fernandes is 'a very important player for this club'. Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick is asked about Bruno Fernandes' new contract to kick things off. "I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," said Rangnick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup draw live: England, Scotland and Wales to find out potential opponents

World Cup draw starts at 5pmEngland in top seedsScotland and Wales to find out potential opponentsGermany, Croatia or Denmark could face England4.35pm: So how will it work? Teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with the sides divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world rankings, except hosts Qatar who are in pot one.Here are the potsPot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.Pot 2: Mexico, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, IC play-off...
FIFA
BBC

Manchester United v Leicester City

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem. Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

England Draw Iran, USA And A European Play-Off Qualifier In World Cup

England could play either Wales or Scotland in the World Cup, after drawing the winner of the final European play-off alongside Iran and USA. European play-off (Wales/Scotland/Ukraine) Group C:. Argentina. Saudi Arabia. Mexico. Poland. Group D:. France. IC Play-Off 1 (UAE/Australia/Peru) Denmark. Tunisia. Group E:. Spain. IC Play-Off 2 (Costa...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

EFL: Swansea double lead at Cardiff, Barnsley ahead against Reading

GOAL - Cardiff 0-2 Swansea. Swansea double their money in the south Wales derby and they could be on for a first EVER league double over Cardiff. Defender Ben Cabango fires in a crisp finish. RED CARD: Max Bird (Derby) Derby 0-0 Preston. Remember that man advantage Derby were looking...
SOCCER
BBC

International Challenge Match: Wales C 4-0 England C

Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon. England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach. Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy