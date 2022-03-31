ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone has a triple-camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Capture more than a million colors with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone, which offers OnePlus Billion Color Solution. Co-developed with Hasselblad, this smartphone has a triple-camera setup that includes a 150º ultrawide lens, a fisheye mode, and a movie mode. Moreover, use Nightscape mode to take photos in darkness and...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
CNET

Motorola Edge Plus Review: A Great Phone Overshadowed by Competitors

There is a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US in 18 months, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh rate display, multiple rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Hasselblad#5g#Android Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#150#Supervooc Technology#Ar#Vr
PC Magazine

Samsung Teases Midrange Galaxy A-Series Phone Reveal This Week

Samsung's A-series phones don't get the buzz that their S-series flagships do, but they're best-sellers. Samsung just announced that the next A-series phone announcement will come on Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET, on its website. High-end smartphones get a lot of buzz and make a lot of profit...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds deliver strong dynamics and crystal-clear vocals

Listen to music for up to 24 hours nonstop with the Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Constructed to feel lightweight and comfortable in your ear, they are secure during wear. And they include silicone ear tips in 3 sizes to ensure you find an optimal fit. These Denon wireless earbuds also silence background noise, enabling you to focus on the sound in your ears. Or switch to Transparency Mode to hear everything you need to. Best of all, you can make this switch at the tap of a button. This is ideal for when you’re at a train station and need to hear announcements, for example. Moreover, these buds boast a 0.4″ driver to deliver superior audio while enhancing vocal clarity. Finally, available in black or white, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them sweatproof and great for the gym.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AGA A40 powerful car jump starter also doubles as a wireless and USB-C charging power bank

Keep a useful device with you on the road: the AGA A40 powerful car jump starter. Not only is it a jump starter that will get your vehicle going, but it’s also a portable power bank. Conveniently charge your gadgets using either of the 2 USB ports. However, it also has a built-in wireless charging pad to give your smartphone a cord-free boost. Delivering 10 watts of power, it lets you power up your gadgets anytime, anywhere. Beyond the convenience of its charging abilities, it also has a portable and lightweight design. This means it’s easy to take with you on the go, and you won’t have to search for a place to keep it in your car. Impressively, this gadget works in temperatures as low as -20º C and as high as 50º C. With a weather-resistant design, it also has a smart LCD display and an LED flashlight.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite its vast experience in the audio industry and very diverse portfolio of both high-end and low-cost true wireless earbuds, Jabra is still not among the major players of a fast-growing global market easily dominated by Apple.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Xiaomi 12 Pro: An Android 12 Powerhouse You Might Not Have Considered

Xiaomi's latest flagship 12 Pro phone packs top-end specs, including a potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, 120-watt fast charging and a large, vibrant display. It ticks many of the boxes you'd expect of a flagship phone in 2022 and it offers some solid competition to...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Which Smartphone Camera Is Best in 2022?

Over the past decade, the quality of smartphone cameras has steadily improved to the point where you can now take incredible photos without the need for a professional camera. However, it's hard to determine which smartphone offers you the most impressive camera with so many options out there in the market.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Thingyfy’s Pinhole Pro Max is a pinhole lens that offers both 18-36mm zoom and a variable aperture

The folks at Thingyfy have released some interesting pinhole lenses over the last few years. 2017 brought us the Pinhole Pro, the world’s first multi-aperture pinhole lens and then in 2019 we got the Pinhole Pro X, an 18-36mm variable focal length pinhole lens with a fixed aperture. Now, the company has combined the two to bring us the Pinhole Pro Max, which offers both variable 18-36mm aperture and six different apertures.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

GameZtation pop-up gaming desk transforms in seconds and holds your entire gaming setup

Fit more in small spaces with the GameZtation pop-up gaming desk. It’s a unique and convenient answer to fitting your entire gaming setup in studio apartments and other compact spots. Transforming in seconds, this sturdy space-saving mobile pod goes from being a compact trolley to a gaming desk. In fact, it holds your display, keyboard, mouse, and LED lighting. So you are always ready for battle. Manufactured with powder-coated steel and aluminum components, the GameZtation is built to last. It works best with laptops, gaming consoles, and PC towers. Additionally, the optional Tower Trolley can hold your PC tower with ease. Furthermore, it accepts a range of LED strip lights, allowing you to set the perfect mood. Not only great for home setups, its compact mobile design makes it ideal for tournament applications in public settings. With an easy assembly, it requires only 8 screws to put it together.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

OnePlus 10 Pro Photo Test: We See What the Main Camera Lens Can Do

I've finally got the OnePlus 10 Pro in my hands and I'm going to see just what its camera is capable of. OnePlus took the wraps off the 10 Pro much earlier in the year but I've only now been able to actually get it in my hands. It's the company's new flagship phone, including some of the newest specs seen in other 2022 flagship phones, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a glorious 6.7-inch display, 5G, Android 12, fast-charging... the list goes on.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy