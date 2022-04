High, I found one of the greatest cannabis podcasts in Illinois and I wanted to share it with everybody - whether you're a stoner or a first time cannabis user!. Marijuana is legal in Illinois and there still seems to be a huge stigma around people consuming cannabis. Many people ask, 'why not just drink instead?' Well, feeling completely fine the next morning sounds WAY better than a hangover and headache. Am I wrong?

