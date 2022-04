If there’s one man welterweights shouldn’t leave their necks open to, it’s Vicente Luque. Just ask Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, and Niko Price. When you think of well-rounded fighters, Luque is a name that quickly comes to mind. While he’s displayed his striking prowess in droves, an ability that’s seen him record 11 knockouts in his career, black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Luta Livre have guided the 30-year-old to eight submissions.

