Following her inaugural lucite and metal rings collection, Kate Davis is set to introduce another safety accessory to her Knockout catalog — a pepper spray. “With the rise in violence against women, gender nonbinary people and people of color in the past of couple years, I’ve really wanted to create something that was beautiful and fashionable, that women would actually want to carry around, and that also wouldn’t draw too much attention,” Davis shares in a statement. The product’s case is made of silicone and comes in four colors such as lavender, black, pink and teal. Designed by women for women, the pepper spray also acts as an art object with its wavy-like silhouette.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO