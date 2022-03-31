ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Moshi Qubit USB-C Charger supports fast charging for compatible iPad and iPhone models

By Amy Poole
 1 day ago
Power 2 devices simultaneously with the Moshi Qubit USB-C Charger. Featuring a USB-C and a USB-A port, it lets you power your devices with up to 45 watts. Best of all, this gadget supports fast charging for various iPhone and iPad models, making it ideal for Apple advocates. In fact, the...

CNET

iOS 15.4: The New Features You'll Want on Your iPhone

Have you downloaded Apple's latest iPhone update? iOS 15.4 has been out and available to the public for a couple weeks, and if you haven't yet installed the new mobile operating system, you're missing out on a slew of useful features. iOS 15.4 brings the long-awaited Universal Control, Face ID that works while you're wearing a mask, 37 new emoji and bolstered privacy measures to your iPhone (and iPad through iPadOS 15.4).
CELL PHONES
CNET

WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features Coming to Your Apple Watch Now

Alongside Apple's iOS 15.4 update for the iPhone, which brought new emoji, anti-stalking features for AirTags and a gender-neutral Siri voice, the company also released a software update for its Apple Watch. The software, which wasn't highlighted during the company's "Peek Performance" event last week, is primarily focused on Apple TV, Apple Fitness Plus, heart rhythm detection and digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is both a tool and a satisfying fidget toy

Providing more than just a tool, the MetMo Driver compact high-torque driver is also a fidget toy. Delivering a satisfying drive experience, it’s an upgrade on the often-used screwdriver. A powerful tool that’s fun to use, it draws its inspiration from an antique design. As a piece of re-engineered history, this gadget is built from scratch with modern materials and a sleek design. Additionally, MetMo Driver can handle as much weight as a baby elephant! Made for when your battery screwdriver can’t handle screws, it fits in those tight, hard-to-reach spots. Drive anything, anywhere, as it works with any standard 1/4 bit. Overall, this practical tool is not only extremely useful but also fun to fiddle with. You’ll enjoy using it every day.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds deliver strong dynamics and crystal-clear vocals

Listen to music for up to 24 hours nonstop with the Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Constructed to feel lightweight and comfortable in your ear, they are secure during wear. And they include silicone ear tips in 3 sizes to ensure you find an optimal fit. These Denon wireless earbuds also silence background noise, enabling you to focus on the sound in your ears. Or switch to Transparency Mode to hear everything you need to. Best of all, you can make this switch at the tap of a button. This is ideal for when you’re at a train station and need to hear announcements, for example. Moreover, these buds boast a 0.4″ driver to deliver superior audio while enhancing vocal clarity. Finally, available in black or white, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them sweatproof and great for the gym.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Block unwanted callers on your iPhone

If you are receiving unwanted calls on your iPhone from unknown third parties, companies or old acquaintances you would prefer not to staying contact with. You will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to block numbers and unwanted calls on your iPhone from those that are trying to sell you bogus products or services or simply becoming an annoyance. This quick guide below will show you how to block a number on iPhone using just a few settings, freeing you from any unwanted calls, old acquaintances and annoying sales calls that can distract you during your day.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

AGA A40 powerful car jump starter also doubles as a wireless and USB-C charging power bank

Keep a useful device with you on the road: the AGA A40 powerful car jump starter. Not only is it a jump starter that will get your vehicle going, but it’s also a portable power bank. Conveniently charge your gadgets using either of the 2 USB ports. However, it also has a built-in wireless charging pad to give your smartphone a cord-free boost. Delivering 10 watts of power, it lets you power up your gadgets anytime, anywhere. Beyond the convenience of its charging abilities, it also has a portable and lightweight design. This means it’s easy to take with you on the go, and you won’t have to search for a place to keep it in your car. Impressively, this gadget works in temperatures as low as -20º C and as high as 50º C. With a weather-resistant design, it also has a smart LCD display and an LED flashlight.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket is lined with Alcantara & added to protect your accessory

Store your watch in the hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket when you’re not wearing it. Made in Italy, it measures 17 cm by 7 cm by 2 cm to accommodate most watch sizes while also offering a compact, slim form to take on the go. Soft and practical, the Alcantara lining prevents any scratches or scuffs on your accessory. All the while, it boasts ample padding in all the right places for optimal protection. The hardgraft Timeless Watch Pocket also closes with an external snap-button attached to an external strap for extra security. Moreover, it’s made with vegetable-tanned Italian leather, which wraps around the exterior. And the brand’s famous accents and stitching details make this a one of a kind. Finally, it’s available in 3 subtle colors: Coal, Classic, and Off Grey.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple iPhone SE 2022 iOS 15.4 Firmware Update

IOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world, and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before. What's New:. Face ID. Face ID while wearing a mask option on iPhone 12 and...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch allows pilots to take calls, send texts, and more

Receive a whole range of functions with the Garmin D2 Air X10 aviator smartwatch. Designed specifically for pilots, it lets you retrieve phone calls, reply to texts, ask questions, and more via voice assistant. In fact, voice assistant control allows you to benefit from using your phone without fumbling through your flight bag or pressing a single button. Moreover, this aviator smartwatch includes preflight, in-flight, and postflight features to enhance situational awareness. And direct-to navigation directs you straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide database directly from your watch. The Garmin D2 Air X10 also makes flight logging a breeze, as it automatically tracks flights on takeoff. It then transfers the data, duration, total flight time, and route. Finally, receive access to 24/7 health monitoring including sleep score, stress tracking, hydration, heart rate, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Can you use an Apple Watch with an Android phone?

Can you connect your Apple Watch to your Samsung Galaxy S22 or OnePlus 10?. If there’s one drawback when it comes to the Apple Watch, it’s the lack of compatibility with operating systems beyond iOS. Sure, the Apple Watch is a brilliant iPhone companion, but what if you own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series or OnePlus 10? Is there any way you can use an Apple Watch with an Android smartphone? We try to answer that question below.
TECHNOLOGY
