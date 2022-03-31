Damian Lillard Says Portland Trail Blazers Need To Build Around Him Like Milwaukee Built Around Giannis Antetokounmpo: "I Am Not 7 Feet And All That, But I Know How To Dominate A Game."
Damian Lillard is one of the best guards of this generation and a top-75 player in NBA history. However, his career is severely lacking any major team accomplishments outside the run the 2019 Trail Blazers made to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Golden State Warriors without Kevin...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0