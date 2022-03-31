ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDNz9_0evQ9NVN00

Golnesa “GG” Gharachdegaghi doesn’t really have inside thoughts. At this point I think this Shahs of Sunset star trying to make a second career out of Bravo commentating. And I mean no shade. In the past she’s chosen to take on some worthy opponents with that mouth of hers. Kelly Dodd , for example .

More recently, GG has taken Lala Ken t to task over her public divorce from former-adulterer turned cheating-finance Randall Emmett .  Like most of us, GG quickly ran out of patience for Lala’s endless “red flag” posts about the man she chose to make a baby and spend her life with. She aptly pointed out, “Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.” Any questions?

For his part, Randall has chosen to stay quiet about Lala’s activities behind closed doors. Hilariously, the man who once was so “powerful” he couldn’t even be mentioned on the Vanderpump Rules cameras, is now resigned to guest slots on Bravo-feb GG’s podcast. During his recent appearance on the pod , Randall and GG started sharing their opinions on the pending divorce between VPR stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz .

Randall said, “I don’t want to see anybody go through anything and my heart goes out to Tom and Katie .” GG followed up saying, “I’m happy for Tom, honest to God. He’s such a sweet guy. He deserves to be with someone who values him and does not diminish him….It’s so f*cked up. We watch it on camera.” Is that an opening? Because I would watch this misguided love story until forever.

GG , who has a tenuous grasp on committed monogamous relationships, did not seem to understand Katie’s frustration with Tom’s blatant disrespect of their relationship in the least. “You’re diminishing your husband in front of everyone,” she continued. “I would never get married, let’s put that out there. If I did, I would never diminish the poor bastard.” Okay, Lochnessa, whatever you say.

I may actually need to remind everyone that Golnesa has been married? Let’s not forget her two-month marriage and two-year divorce . I’m sure she’d love to see Lala hosting Shalom Yeroushalmi on her podcast right about now…

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH GG THAT TOM DESERVES BETTER THAN KATIE? WHO WILL SHE GO AFTER NEXT IN THE BRAVO-SPHERE?

[Photo Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo]

The post Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 16

Brandy Bartlett
2d ago

More importantly, Katie needs to find a man that values and respects her. she should always come first in her marriage. Tom still has too much growing to do.

Reply(3)
10
Pamela Smith Williams
3d ago

GG need to mind her business and stay put of other people business

Reply
11
Lauren Black1216
2d ago

GG literally briefly appeared on ONE episode of VPR and feels she can comment about everybody on the show. Funny she is so supportive of all the boys and only talks bad about the females. Speaks volumes of her insecurities.

Reply
2
If you enjoy reading articles from
Reality Tea
Reality Tea

18K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Reality Tea and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CinemaBlend

Rumors Abound That Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Is Returning, But I'm Not Buying It

Back in 2020, a prior incident came to light about Vanderpump Rules castmates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Their former co-star Faith Stowers, the only Black castmate to ever be on the show, alleged the two had called the police on her at one point over a false crime. The situation prompted Bravo to fire the alums, as well as a few others for separate controversies, in the weeks following. More recently, though, rumors have started circulating that Schroeder may be returning to the fold, so to speak. But I’m not totally buying it.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Randall Emmett Breaks His Silence on Ex Lala Kent's Cheating Allegations

Watch: Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Talks Cheating Allegations. Randall Emmett is finally talking about his split from Lala Kent—sort of. The film producer appeared on the March 23 episode of Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, and although he did open up about that the fact that he and the Vanderpump Rules star are no longer together, Randall did not address the cheating allegations she's waged at him in the months since their October 2021 split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Randall Emmett
E! News

Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think. Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shahs#Gg#Bravo Feb Gg#Vpr
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga Responds To Complaints That She Never Has A ‘Storyline’ During A Season

The concept of having a “storyline” is a pretty big deal in terms of the Real Housewives franchise. Either a castmate is in the thick of the season’s drama (like what went down between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice) they’re doing nothing in particular, and the latter of which is usually the kiss of death for their future on a spinoff. Lately, New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga has responded to complaints that she in fact has never had a “storyline” in all her eleven seasons on the show.
TV SHOWS
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Captain Glenn Shephard Wants Andy Cohen to Set Him Up with This Housewife

A Bravoleb has caught the eye of Captain Glenn Shephard. When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht boss appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February, he revealed that he has a little crush on The Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams. "You know, it's hard to keep track of them all, but I think Eboni definitely rings a bell," Captain Glenn told Andy Cohen after the WWHL host offered to set him up with a Housewife (clip below). "Yeah, if you can hook me up with Eboni, that would be awesome."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy