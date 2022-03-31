Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split

Golnesa “GG” Gharachdegaghi doesn’t really have inside thoughts. At this point I think this Shahs of Sunset star trying to make a second career out of Bravo commentating. And I mean no shade. In the past she’s chosen to take on some worthy opponents with that mouth of hers. Kelly Dodd , for example .

More recently, GG has taken Lala Ken t to task over her public divorce from former-adulterer turned cheating-finance Randall Emmett . Like most of us, GG quickly ran out of patience for Lala’s endless “red flag” posts about the man she chose to make a baby and spend her life with. She aptly pointed out, “Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.” Any questions?

For his part, Randall has chosen to stay quiet about Lala’s activities behind closed doors. Hilariously, the man who once was so “powerful” he couldn’t even be mentioned on the Vanderpump Rules cameras, is now resigned to guest slots on Bravo-feb GG’s podcast. During his recent appearance on the pod , Randall and GG started sharing their opinions on the pending divorce between VPR stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz .

Randall said, “I don’t want to see anybody go through anything and my heart goes out to Tom and Katie .” GG followed up saying, “I’m happy for Tom, honest to God. He’s such a sweet guy. He deserves to be with someone who values him and does not diminish him….It’s so f*cked up. We watch it on camera.” Is that an opening? Because I would watch this misguided love story until forever.

GG , who has a tenuous grasp on committed monogamous relationships, did not seem to understand Katie’s frustration with Tom’s blatant disrespect of their relationship in the least. “You’re diminishing your husband in front of everyone,” she continued. “I would never get married, let’s put that out there. If I did, I would never diminish the poor bastard.” Okay, Lochnessa, whatever you say.

I may actually need to remind everyone that Golnesa has been married? Let’s not forget her two-month marriage and two-year divorce . I’m sure she’d love to see Lala hosting Shalom Yeroushalmi on her podcast right about now…

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH GG THAT TOM DESERVES BETTER THAN KATIE? WHO WILL SHE GO AFTER NEXT IN THE BRAVO-SPHERE?

[Photo Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo]

The post Golnessa Gharachdegaghi Says Tom Schwartz “Needs Someone That Values Him” After Katie Maloney Split appeared first on Reality Tea .