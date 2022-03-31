ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVY4v_0evQ9KrC00

Whenever there’s a major moment in pop culture, a wave of reality stars recording podcasts on the subject follows. Real Housewives just can’t help but give their opinion, especially when no one asks for it. It was the downfall of Kelly Dodd and the success of someone like Bethenny Frankel , who’s not afraid to mention it all.

Bethenny might be a Real Housewives of New York OG, but she has no interest in returning to the show that made her a star. B always gives her opinion, usually accompanied by a rough delivery. If she’s wrong, she usually says so. However, she’s one of the people whose nonsense spewing doesn’t bother me as much, probably because she counteracts it by doing good for the world . It’s not saying that one good action negates a bad one, but both of those things are pretty relevant when it comes to the weight of her opinions.

So when Will Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, all of the Real Housewives had to talk about it. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are pretty open about the ups and downs of their life . One struggle Jada’s spoken publically about is that she suffers from alopecia, hence her very short hair. Chris made a joke comparing Jada to GI Jane, and it set Will off . It was the slap heard around the world, and everyone had to talk about it. There were conspiracy theories and plenty of side-taking. It was like a Real Housewives reunion, minus Andy Cohen. Of course, Bethenny had to jump in on the conversation.

Bethenny posted a video on Instagram that can best be described as a complete evaluation of the slap. She questioned whether or not Chris was fed the joke about Jada through a teleprompter, or if he came up with it on his own. Additionally, she recognizes that the joke was in poor taste, but does recognize that Chris Rock could have been unaware of Jada’s condition. “A non-comedian could not get up on stage and do the same,” she added.

However, she did not condone Will’s retort to violence and believes he should have been “escorted out immediately.” She also broke down her thoughts in the caption. “As I tell my daughter, you can be right & quickly make yourself wrong with the wrong actions,” she wrote. I actually think Bethenny’s insight is pretty well-put in this scenario and is better than her going on an off-the-cuff rant on her podcast. However, I’m not sure Will Smith or Chris Roc k will be calling her for media training anytime soon, considering she’s so disconnected from the actual issue.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S TAKE ON THE OSCARS SLAP? DO YOU AGREE WITH HER TAKE ON THE SITUATION?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 30

Jill Hansen
1d ago

They did ask him to leave he wouldn't. And his wife just sat there, she should of stopped him, and she could of. She sat there with the personality of a potted plant. Yea right it's the time to heal, don't hold your breath Jada.

Reply(1)
17
Barbara Blake
1d ago

he got away with it because he's rich and black I will never watch anything he's in not ever yiu ruined your life will

Reply(1)
27
Meloney Cameron
1d ago

I agree 100% with Bethany , if it was anyone at any event they wld have been arrested and kicked out!

Reply
31
Check out more stories from
Reality Tea
Reality Tea

18K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Slap
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Andy Cohen Just Dropped a Major Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Update

Watch: Erika Jayne Says She's the "Whipping Girl" Amid Legal Drama. Hold on to your diamonds: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be returning sooner than you think. Andy Cohen let it slip on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live that there's a "big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up." The host quickly admitted that he "shouldn't say anything," but after some much-appreciated prodding from his guest, Aidy Bryant, Andy spilled even more.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Minnie Driver Criticizes Academy For Not Intervening After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Click here to read the full article. Minnie Driver has taken to social media to call out the Academy for its lack of action after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Writing on Twitter, Driver said that she and other Academy member had received a notice stating the org was investigating the incident further. Yesterday, the awards body released a statement detailing the next steps, apologizing to Rock and claiming Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony but had refused. Driver criticized the note for containing, “No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy