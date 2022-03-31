Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock

Whenever there’s a major moment in pop culture, a wave of reality stars recording podcasts on the subject follows. Real Housewives just can’t help but give their opinion, especially when no one asks for it. It was the downfall of Kelly Dodd and the success of someone like Bethenny Frankel , who’s not afraid to mention it all.

Bethenny might be a Real Housewives of New York OG, but she has no interest in returning to the show that made her a star. B always gives her opinion, usually accompanied by a rough delivery. If she’s wrong, she usually says so. However, she’s one of the people whose nonsense spewing doesn’t bother me as much, probably because she counteracts it by doing good for the world . It’s not saying that one good action negates a bad one, but both of those things are pretty relevant when it comes to the weight of her opinions.

So when Will Smith unexpectedly slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, all of the Real Housewives had to talk about it. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are pretty open about the ups and downs of their life . One struggle Jada’s spoken publically about is that she suffers from alopecia, hence her very short hair. Chris made a joke comparing Jada to GI Jane, and it set Will off . It was the slap heard around the world, and everyone had to talk about it. There were conspiracy theories and plenty of side-taking. It was like a Real Housewives reunion, minus Andy Cohen. Of course, Bethenny had to jump in on the conversation.

Bethenny posted a video on Instagram that can best be described as a complete evaluation of the slap. She questioned whether or not Chris was fed the joke about Jada through a teleprompter, or if he came up with it on his own. Additionally, she recognizes that the joke was in poor taste, but does recognize that Chris Rock could have been unaware of Jada’s condition. “A non-comedian could not get up on stage and do the same,” she added.

However, she did not condone Will’s retort to violence and believes he should have been “escorted out immediately.” She also broke down her thoughts in the caption. “As I tell my daughter, you can be right & quickly make yourself wrong with the wrong actions,” she wrote. I actually think Bethenny’s insight is pretty well-put in this scenario and is better than her going on an off-the-cuff rant on her podcast. However, I’m not sure Will Smith or Chris Roc k will be calling her for media training anytime soon, considering she’s so disconnected from the actual issue.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S TAKE ON THE OSCARS SLAP? DO YOU AGREE WITH HER TAKE ON THE SITUATION?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Bethenny Frankel Says Will Smith Should Have Been Immediately Kicked Out After He Slapped Chris Rock appeared first on Reality Tea .