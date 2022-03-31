ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Man hit with beer bottle, woman arrested

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — A woman was arrested after an assault Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Hasty Road for a disturbance. When they arrived deputies found a man bleeding who told them he’d been hit on the head with a beer bottle.

Shaquana Bethea, 36, of Hasty Road was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest.

She was given a $1,000 bond and placed in the Scotland Detention Center.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.

