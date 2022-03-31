Rodanthe Bridge to celebrate Community Day on April 9 as it nears completion

This real-estate transaction will get the buyer two parcels of land on sought-after Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach, with plenty of room between the homes for RV and trailer parking. Parcel 1 offers an updated two-bedroom, one-bath home with a 2019 roof, a 2018 AC, updated windows and kitchen, tile floors throughout and a front porch facing Peninsula. There’s also a deck off the back of the house, along with a detached, one-car garage with washer-and-dryer hookups and an outside shower. Parcel 2 offers a one-bedroom, one-bath home with tile floors throughout and updated windows. Located within walking distance to Main Street, Boot Hill Saloon and the Ocean Center, this two-for-one deal is also a short distance to the beach, Daytona Lagoon, the Boardwalk, bandshell and Main Street Pier.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO