ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said goodbye to her two-year-old son as she was hauled off to jail. Back in July, an Albuquerque Police officer spotted a stolen car near Central and San Mateo. Officers said they saw at least 50 fentanyl pills strewn about the car, including in the backset, where 41-year-old Kristi Gutierrez’s two-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The officer’s report said the child had “easy access” to the pills.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO