Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy student-athletes have had great success this past winter, with a record number qualifying for spots at national races and competitions. “It’s so exciting to see such strong results throughout our programming at the end of the season,” said Executive Director and Head of School Brian Krill. “It is a testament to all the hard work of the student-athletes, the coaches, and the whole team. And I am always emphasizing that while we celebrate these top achievements, we also recognize the process all our student-athletes go through to be at their best.”

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO