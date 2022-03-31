ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walgreens’ upbeat Q2 fails to perk up 2022 profit view; co shares slide

By Metro US
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged even as it beat estimates for second-quarter results, sending the drugstore chain’s shares down 7% on fears of slower-than-expected growth for the rest of the year. An Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases during the second quarter had...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

FedEx profit misses estimates, while sales beat on price hikes

FedEx shares tumbled after the company posted quarterly profit below Wall Street's estimates, pressured by rising costs related to a U.S. labor shortage and lower-than-expected package volume that countered gains from pricing increases. Earnings rose to $4.59 a share in the fiscal third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28, the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Drugstore#Reuters#Omicron#Evercore Isi#Walgreens Health
Reuters

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic. “In 2021 we experienced a very complex situation,” Xiaomi president Wang Xiang said...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak on Wall Street

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%,...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow falls 200 points as Wall Street wraps up first losing quarter in 2 years

Stocks were modestly lower on Thursday as traders wrap up a rocky first quarter for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 230 points, or about 0.7%. The S&P 500 dipped roughly 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 5%, weighing on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Walgreens profit and sales beat Street expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -4.22% shares edged up 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The pharmacy retailer reported net income of $883 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $1.026 billion, or $1.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.59 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.39. Sales of $33.8 billion were up from $32.8 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $33.2 billion. U.S. retail comparable sales rose 14.7% and U.K. retail comparable sales were up 22%. The strategic review of the Boots business is "progressing," according to a statement from Chief Executive Rosalind Brewer. Walgreens administered 11.8 million COVID vaccines during the second quarter, and has administered 62.8 million to date. The company maintained its full-year outlook for low-single digit adjusted EPS growth. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.02, implying an increase of 2.3%. Walgreens stock has slumped 13.6% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy