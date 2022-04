This story was originally published in GEN-ZiNE. Since elementary school, I have been told that it is up to me and my generation to fix everything wrong in the world. Gen Z, those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, is encouraged to resolve climate change. Gen Z is continuously pressed to close the gender gap once and for all. Gen Z is demanded to magically eradicate systemic racism across the world. But, is it reasonable to think that one generation can have enough power and dedication to make the world a better place and to eliminate significant issues in the present?

