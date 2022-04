LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, announced today it has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) for its wireless Agilia ® Connect Infusion System which includes the Agilia ® Volumetric Pump and the Agilia ® Syringe Pump with Vigilant ® Software Suite-Vigilant ® Master Med technology. The Agilia Connect volumetric pump and syringe pump are the first to be cleared by following TIR101 standards, which were developed by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation ( AAMI ) in 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 DAYS AGO