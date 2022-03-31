ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Fentanyl's lethal toll continues. Police seized nearly 10 million pills last year

By Martin Kaste
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican law enforcement is seizing fentanyl pills now at a rate nearly 50-times greater than four years ago, according to a new study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Fentanyl is 30- to 50-times stronger than heroin, and the study's authors raise the alarm over the danger...

