1 person killed, another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Marysville (Marysville, WA)

On Tuesday morning, one person died while another person suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Marysville.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the area of Lager Lane and Turk Road. One person suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials.

One other person was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. The identities of the victims have not been revealed at this time. No other details are immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

March 31, 2022